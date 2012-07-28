Jeremy Renner Paid A Stiff Penalty For Popping The Wrong Pill Before A Flight

Jeremy Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee and star of the upcoming “Bourne Legacy,” revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that in a desperate attempt to catch some shut-eye on a recent flight from Los Angeles to London, he took a blue pill (given to him by a friend) which he believed was an Ambien.



“I’m not a good sleeper on a plane,” the actor said. “I literally had to fly from London to Los Angeles for dinner, then turn around and fly right back. So I had to sleep on the plane.”

“So somebody gave me some pills … Ambien. I took it, realised nothing was happening but something else was happening. And I realised very quickly that the ‘A’ was actually a little ‘V.'”

“Not only did I not sleep the entire (11 hour) flight,” he explained, but he also had to deal with some “camping” issues.

Check out the entire confession in the video below.

SEE ALSO: CNN Chief Jim Walton quits >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.