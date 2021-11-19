Jeremy Renner says he told Marvel they could recast him if his schedule didn’t allow him to spend enough time with his daughter: ‘It was pretty gnarly’

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner told Men’s Health that he prioritizes his daughter, Ava, over his career.

The star said he told Marvel they could recast him if his schedule didn’t allow for time with his child.

“It was pretty gnarly,” Renner, who’s known for his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, said.

Jeremy Renner said that he told Marvel Studios they could recast him if his schedule didn’t include sufficient time to spend with his daughter.

In a new cover story for Men’s Health, Renner said that his priorities shifted when he and actress Sonni Pacheco welcomed a daughter named Ava in 2013.

The actor, who’s portrayed the Marvel character Clint Barton/Hawkeye since “Thor” was released in 2011, told the publication that he put his foot down because he found himself flying back and forth, often to spend just a few hours with his daughter.

“It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, fuck off. It’s my time with my daughter,'” Renner said.

The actor’s interviewer, Alex Bhattacharji, wrote in his cover story that “people close to Renner cautioned that Marvel might fire him.”

“I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly,” Renner recalled.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner on ‘Hawkeye.’ Disney Plus/Marvel

Since his Marvel debut a decade ago, the “Hurt Locker” star has become an integral member of the films.

He’s one of the six original Avengers and has appeared in “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Next, he’ll star alongside Hailee Steinfeld on the standalone series “Hawkeye,” which hits Disney+ on Wednesday.

The actor said that his child comes before his career, so if a project doesn’t allow for him to see Ava every week, he’ll turn it down.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window, until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,'” Renner said.