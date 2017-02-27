The cutest Oscar moment so far is Jeremy Renner secretly high-fiving his daughter

The INSIDER Summary
• Jeremy Renner’s daughter Ava high-fived him before he hit the red carpet.
• Twitter agrees that it’s the cutest thing in the world.
Jeremy Renner doesn’t have any Oscar nominations tonight, but he’s already a winner on Twitter.
Before he hit the red carpet, Hawkeye got a high-five from his daughter, Ava.
Watching Jeremy Renner high-five his daughter is the best thing about the #Oscars so far. pic.twitter.com/6TO3WidVJc
— Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) February 27, 2017
Twitter agrees that Ava’s high-five was the cutest part of the red carpet.
Did anyone else just witness Jeremy Renner high-fiving his daughter as he got out of the car? Oh. So. Cute. ???????? #Oscars
— hollyriddle (@hollyriddle) February 27, 2017
I actually felt my ovaries when Jeremy Renner high fived his daughter before he hit the #RedCarpet. #Oscars @Renner4Real
— Kristen Massaro (@KreeBeau) February 27, 2017
In case anyone missed it, Jeremy Renner just high fived his daughter who was sitting in the car when he got dropped off at the #Oscars.
— Alex Clemens (@DJDizzyAClem) February 27, 2017
Jeremy Renner high-fiving his daughter at the oscars is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen
— olivia (@CheskeyOlivia) February 27, 2017
