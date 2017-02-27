The cutest Oscar moment so far is Jeremy Renner secretly high-fiving his daughter

Jacob Shamsian
Jeremy rennerFrazer Harrison/Getty ImagesJeremy Renner on the red carpet.

The INSIDER Summary

• Jeremy Renner’s daughter Ava high-fived him before he hit the red carpet.
• Twitter agrees that it’s the cutest thing in the world.

Jeremy Renner doesn’t have any Oscar nominations tonight, but he’s already a winner on Twitter.

Before he hit the red carpet, Hawkeye got a high-five from his daughter, Ava.

Twitter agrees that Ava’s high-five was the cutest part of the red carpet.

More from INSIDER:

