Actor Jeremy Renner Circling WikiLeaks Project

Jeremy Renner‘s star continues to rise.The Oscar-nominated “Hurt Locker” and “Avengers” actor, next seen taking over the “Bourne” franchise from Matt Damon, is considering playing Julian Assange in DreamWorks’ WikiLeaks film.

Deadline is reporting the studio is also in talks with Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls,” “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”) to direct the movie.

Assange created WikiLeaks in 2006, and in addition to releasing numerous classified documents, has had his own legal troubles to deal with of late. His full story has yet to play out, putting an uncertain start date on the purposed film.

After landing roles in a string of successful action franchises (the previously mentioned “Avengers,” “Bourne,” and “Mission: Impossible”) this would be an opportunity to showcase the dramatic chops that got him Oscar nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

“The Bourne Legacy” comes out August 10. Check out the trailer below.

