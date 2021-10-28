Jeremy Renner calls out Chris Hemsworth and his ‘Avengers’ costars for stealing props from the sets: ‘Dirtbags!’

The Avengers in their first MCU film. Disney

Jeremy Renner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and spoke about his Marvel costars stealing props.

Renner said he “never took anything” over the course of his time in the MCU because he didn’t have permission.

“All the other Avengers took stuff, those dirtbags!” the actor said.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner jokingly called out Chris Hemsworth and his “Avengers” costars for stealing props from the sets.

“Over the decade or so of doing ‘The Avengers’ and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything because they asked us not to, and my mom taught me well, so I never took anything,” Renner, who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU, said during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday.

“All the other Avengers took stuff, those dirtbags!” the actor continued. “They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer.”

In response to Kimmel saying that Hemsworth stole more than one hammer, Renner said: “What a dirtbag. What a thief!”

In addition to having five of Thor’s hammers, Hemsworth also has the Stormbreaker, which was forged in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. in ‘The Avengers.’ Marvel Studios

He’s not the only MCU actor who’s taken mementos from the film sets.

Robert Downey Jr. took the giant “A” from the set of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” while Chris Evans nabbed Captain America’s iconic shield. Tom Holland, who takes props from every set he works on, kept the web-shooters from his Spider-Man suit and Tony Stark’s glasses.

Renner, who will reprise his Marvel role for a standalone Disney+ series called “Hawkeye” (debuting on November 24), said that he asked to borrow his superhero costume after he wrapped filming of the show.

“I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter’s school,” Renner said, explaining that the job involves him ushering students to their classrooms during the morning drop-off. “I said, ‘Fine, if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye.'”

“I don’t know if they’re gonna ask for it back,” he added. “I probably won’t give it back at this point, but I got it finally.”

Watch Renner’s interview below (he mentions his costars stealing props at 6:08).