Jeremy Paxman to grill Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn in live election show

LONDON — Jeremy Paxman is to interview Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn in a live election programme for Sky News and Channel 4 later this month.

One of Britain’s fiercest political interviewers will question the Tory and Labour leaders in “May v Corbyn Live: The Battle for Number 10” at 8.30 p.m. (BST) on May 29.

The general election programme, which is a substitute for the debating format that the broadcasters originally pushed for, will take place just days before May and Corbyn appear on a special edition of BBC “Question Time.”

The format will mirror that of the Sky and Channel 4 collaboration ahead of the general election 2015, when David Cameron and Ed Miliband took part.

The show will open with an audience Q&A, hosted by Sky’s political editor Faisal Islam, with either May or Corbyn, before Paxman interviews the party leader. The second half of the show will follow the same format with the other party leader.

