AC Milan’s Jeremy Menez scored the early frontrunner for goal of the year in Serie A in a 5-4 win against Parma on Sunday.

Menez took a pass on the left side of the box, passed it around the goalkeeper, picked up the pass on the right side of the box, and chipped in a goal with a genius backheel.

Fantastic:





