Criminal Gets Photoshopped Into Calvin Klein Ads After His 'Sexy' Mugshot Goes Viral

Jeremy Meeks’ mugshot is going viral.

It’s not because of the crime he allegedly committed — he was arrested on five weapons charges in the Northern California city of Stockton — it’s because he’s very, very, handsome.

By early Friday morning, Meeks’ arrest photo had garnered more than 43,000 “likes,” and 4,200 shares, and some people had started a Twitter campaign to “Free Jeremy.”

Users began photoshopping — adding in a Calvin Klein logo and taking out the teardrop tattoo that usually signifies having killed someone.

Officer Joseph Silva, a spokesman for the Stockton Police Department, said that no previous arrest photo has garnered so much positive attention.