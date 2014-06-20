Criminal Gets Photoshopped Into Calvin Klein Ads After His 'Sexy' Mugshot Goes Viral

Caroline Moss
Jeremy MeeksFacebook

Jeremy Meeks’ mugshot is going viral.

It’s not because of the crime he allegedly committed — he was arrested on five weapons charges in the Northern California city of Stockton — it’s because he’s very, very, handsome.

By early Friday morning, Meeks’ arrest photo had garnered more than 43,000 “likes,” and 4,200 shares, and some people had started a Twitter campaign to “Free Jeremy.”

Jeremy MeeksFacebook

Users began photoshopping — adding in a Calvin Klein logo and taking out the teardrop tattoo that usually signifies having killed someone.

Officer Joseph Silva, a spokesman for the Stockton Police Department, said that no previous arrest photo has garnered so much positive attention.