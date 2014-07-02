The Guy Whose 'Sexy' Mugshot Went Completely Viral Just Got A Modelling Contract

We hope Jeremy Meeks has been practicing his catwalk, because he’s been offered a modelling contract.

A few weeks ago we reported the story of Meeks, the “sexy” alleged criminal whose mugshot went viral all over the web.

Meeks, who was arrested on five weapons charges in the Northern California city of Stockton, was hailed a hottie by women and men alike all over Facebook and Twitter.

People were rooting for him. He has fans.

People were even Photoshopping him into Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss ads. It was ridiculous.

Now the father of one could be looking at the real deal.

TMZ reports Blaze Models in LA has signed Meeks to a $US30,000 modelling contract. He will be represented by Gina Rodriguez of GR Media, who Buzzfeed says also represents Tan Mum (you remember Tan Mum, right?).

This is kind of her thing:

What a world.

