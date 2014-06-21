Convict Is Interviewed In Jail, Reflects On His 'Sexy' Mugshot Going Viral Online

To the ladies and gents who fell in love with alleged criminal Jeremy Meeks earlier today, we’re sorry to report Meeks is married. At least, that’s what the alleged criminal told ABC News today when reporters interviewed him from inside a jail in Stockton, California.

Meeks’ mugshot went viral online today after being deemed “handsome” and “sexy” by Facebook users who saw it posted to the Stockton Police Department page.

He quickly became a meme. People went nuts Photoshopping his face into Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss ads.

Meeks told ABC his wife told him that he had gone viral online. He didn’t know why he was so popular.

“I appreciate that,” Meeks says, “but I just want them to know, this isn’t really me. I’m not some Kingpin.”

He told ABC that even though he’s being charged with street terrorism, he’s no longer a gangster and the Stockton Police Department is doing what they can to remind Meeks’ fans worldwide that he is a felon.

Watch the entire interview here:



