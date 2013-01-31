Jason London's Mug Shot Is As 'Dazed & Confused' As What He Told Cops — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Scottsdale Police
- “Dazed & Confused” actor Jason London was punched in an Arizona bar fight, arrested, put in the back of a cop car where he proceeded to allegedly poop his pants and say the craziest things ever (“Your breath smells like diarrhoea”), and then took the world’s greatest mug shot.
- Warner Bros. has given the go ahead to an “Entourage” movie. The film will be directed by series creator Doug Ellin, who wrote the screenplay and who exec produced the series with Mark Wahlberg. All of the original HBO cast are in talks to reprise their roles.
- Warner Bros., also the studio behind “The Hobbit,” has won another victory against a small studio that attempted to release a film called “Age of the Hobbits.”
- Ke$ha will debut a new documentary series on MTV called “My Crazy Beautiful Life” — the same title as her book.
- Roseanne Barr will appear on one of the final episodes of “The Office.”
- The Kimye babay will not appear on reality TV. Let’s see how long that lasts …
- After 10 years of marriage, actress Ashley Judd and her race car driver husband Dario Franchitti are splitting. Judd released a statement, saying: “We have mutually decided to end our marriage. We’ll always be family and continue to cherish our relationship based on the special love, integrity, and respect we have always enjoyed.”
- “Sin City 2” has cast “300: Rise of an Empire” actress Eva Green in the lead role, not original starrer Angelina Jolie.
