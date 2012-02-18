Jeremy Lin's Game-Worn Jersey Sold For $40,000 On eBay

Photo: Screenshot from eBay

The first uniform Jeremy Lin wore in a game as a member of the New York Knicks sold for $40,000 on eBay, according to Darren Rovell of CNBC (via CBS Sports).The winning bid took home a game-worn jersey, shorts, warm up pants, and a warm up shirt from the Knicks’ December 28 game against Golden State.



Lin was only in the game for one minute, attempting a single shot, which he missed.

