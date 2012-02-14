Jeremy Lin's First Week As A Starter Was Among The Best In NBA History

Photo: AP

Jeremy Lin may regress a bit in the coming weeks, but his early numbers indicate that he is much more than one week wonder.A look at just how good Lin has been shows just how the Knicks have been able to turn their season around. In his first four starts, Lin has scored 27.3 points per game. No player has scored more points in their first four games as a starter since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.



Here are the top four scorers in their first four NBA starts…

Jeremy Lin – 27.3 points per game Allen Iverson – 25.3 ppg Shaquille O’Neal – 25.0 ppg Michael Jordan – 24.8 ppg

On Saturday, Lin scored 20 points, despite appearing to be out of gas most of the game. In his past five games, Lin has played 194 minutes. He had played just 54 minutes in the Knicks first 23 games, and just 338 minutes in his entire NBA career before last week.

And despite struggling on Saturday, he helped lead the Knicks to their fifth straight win. New York was just 2-11 in the 13 games before Mike D’Antoni found Lin sitting on the end of the bench. And in a system that favours point guards that can beat their man with the dribble, it looks like Lin is here to stay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.