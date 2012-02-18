Jeremy Lin Will Participate In All-Star Weekend After All

Photo: YouTube

In a move that raised eyebrows, David Stern said a special invitation would not be extended to Jeremy Lin to participate in All-Star weekend. But late yesterday, Stern had a change of heart, and Lin has indeed been added to the Rising Stars Challenge, a game that includes rookies and second-year players (via the Associated Press).10 days ago, Lin was not yet a household name. So when the NBA announced the rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge, Lin’s name was not included. But in a league where many believe the commissioner can snap his fingers and push a Patrick Ewing to the New York Knicks, it was hard to believe that Stern would not want the NBA’s hottest star involved in the festivities.



The rosters for the game were chosen last night by honorary coaches Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Lin was selected third after Blake Griffin was taken with the first pick and Kyrie Irving went second.

