JEREMY LIN: I Wanted To Stay

Photo: ESPN

In his first interview since signing with the Rockets, Jeremy Lin told SI’s Pablo Torre that he would have rather stayed with the Knicks.”Honestly, I preferred New York. But my main goal in free agency was to go to a team that had plans for me and wanted me.”



Later he explained why:

“I love the New York fans to death. That’s the biggest reason why I wanted to return to New York. The way they embraced me, the way they supported us this past season, was better than anything I’ve ever seen or experienced. I’ll go to my grave saying that. What New York did for me was unbelievable. I wanted to play in front of those fans for the rest of my career.”

Lin also revealed that owner James Dolan urged him not to rush back from his knee injury and told him he was a “long-term investment.”

The spin out of the Knicks camp is that Lin overplayed his hand by trying get the Rockets to offer him a huge contract. But Lin’s insistence that he wanted to stay seems to subvert that argument.

