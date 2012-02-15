A Video Of Jeremy Lin In High School Offers Glimpse Into Why He Was Overlooked

Below is a video (via The Big Lead) of highlights from the California State High School Championship game in 2006 when Jeremy Lin led Palo Alto to an upset win over Mater Dei, one of the most storied high school programs in the country. But while Lin and Company do win the title, it is easy to see why Division I schools passed on the kid that would later become the saviour of Madison Square Garden.



First of all, he looks very small. In high school he was listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. But those numbers appear to be much more generous than the 6-foot-3, 200 pounds he is listed at now. And while the short video clip does show some quickness and good court vision, he doesn’t appear to be nearly as fast as he is these days.

But most important is his shooting mechanics. Because of his lack of strength Lin brings the ball almost directly over his head which forces his elbow to point to the side. That may explain why he only averaged 15.1 points per game his senior year. Now go watch the video of Lin in this earlier post and you will see that Lin has a more mechanically sound shooting motion now, with the ball in front and the elbow not nearly as wide.

If a D-I school is looking at an undersized player, they are going to want speed or a great shooter. Lin was neither of these in high school.



