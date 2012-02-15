Jeremy Lin Forgot It Was Valentine's Day In College Once And Had To Whip Up Some Chicken Parm At The Last Minute

Photo: AP
Jeremy Lin once forgot to make a reservation on Valentine’s Day when he was a student at Harvard, GQ reports.Don’t worry, he saved the day by making a presumably delicious dish of chicken parm.
The magazine says Lin had a girlfriend in college, but the two have since broken up.
Lin will spend his Valentine’s Day playing the Raptors in Toronto.
