Jeremy Lin Forgot It Was Valentine's Day In College Once And Had To Whip Up Some Chicken Parm At The Last Minute

Tony Manfred
jeremy lin of the new york knicks after beating the utah jazz

Photo: AP

Jeremy Lin once forgot to make a reservation on Valentine’s Day when he was a student at Harvard, GQ reports.Don’t worry, he saved the day by making a presumably delicious dish of chicken parm.

The magazine says Lin had a girlfriend in college, but the two have since broken up.

Lin will spend his Valentine’s Day playing the Raptors in Toronto.

