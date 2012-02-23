Jeremy Lin Has Already Turned Down Millions Of Dollars In Endorsements

Photo: YouTube

Although his star power is at its highest right now, Jeremy Lin and his handlers are turning down multi-million dollar endorsement deals left and right, according to the New York Post.”Jeremy’s agent, Roger Montgomery, has had over 1,000 e-mails from companies who want to strike endorsement deals with him,” said a source.



“There’s been so much interest, and so many people reaching out, it is overwhelming. They’re working to build a team to handle all this, and hiring marketing and p.r. executives.”

The companies trying to land Lin as a spokesperson include a wireless phone company and a luxury watchmaker, according to the NYP.

Considering that Lin’s agent did look a bit surprised at his client’s overnight stardom during an interview with CNBC, it makes sense that they are considering all of their options before jumping on any potential deal.

As for endorsements already in tow, Nike has plans to launch a signature Lin shoe and accompanying ad campaign soon.

