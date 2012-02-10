New Yorkers Are Getting Pissed About The Time Warner Cable Fiasco Now That Jeremy Lin Is Taking Over The City

Photo: www.flickr.com and AP

The public outrage over Time Warner Cable and MSG’s inability to come to an agreement that would allow TWC customers to watch Knicks games is back.And it’s all because of Jeremy Lin.



Earlier this year, two MSG channels — which broadcast Knicks and Rangers games — went black for the 1.7 million TWC customers who live in the New York metropolitan area.

There was some anger. But as time went by and the Knicks sputtered through the NBA season, the public outcries quieted.

But now that Lin has suddenly electrified the franchise, the fiasco is back.

Grantland’s Bill Simmons tweeted about it last night. So did BI deputy editor, Knicks fan, and frustrated Time Warner customer Nicholas Carlson.

The thousands of Knicks fans who can’t watch their team haven’t been missing much this season. But now they’re missing a full-fledged sensation. Here’s what they’re tweeting about it:

