Jeremy Lin Wrote About Tim Tebow For Time Magazine

Photo: Time

Jeremy Lin wrote a blurb about Tim Tebow for Time’s 100 Most Influential People list.Both New York sports phenomena are on the list.



“Watching Tim Tebow play football, you can observe many things about his character,” Lin’s (kind of boring) blurb begins.

He goes on to talk about Tebow’s off-field contribution to the world, and ends it, “As athletes, we pour our hearts into winning games. Tim is a reminder that life is about much more than that.”

Sec. of Education Arne Duncan wrote Lin’s blurb.

Read the whole thing here >

