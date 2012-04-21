SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Who's More Popular Right Now, Jeremy Lin Or Tim Tebow?

Since Jeremy Lin’s season ended with a knee injury, many have declared it the “Death of Linsanity.” And while his popularity (as measure by Google Search Volume) has certainly fallen dramatically, don’t underestimate just how popular Lin remains in Asia.



Below is a look at how often people have search for “Jeremy Lin” or “Tim Tebow” since the beginning of the 2011 NFL season. The Tebow peak just prior to the peak of Linsanity represents the Denver Broncos playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The most recent Tebow peak represents his trade to the New York Jets.

And now, with both players idle, their popularity is nearly identical, like two sleeping giants…

