Here Are 10 Strange Jeremy Lin Stories That You Missed Over The Weekend

Jeremy Lin is the biggest thing since sliced Tebow.As a result, the Internet has spit out lots of strange, wacky, and oddly intriguing Lin anecdotes left and right over the last few days.
The ones you missed involve weird pictures from Lin’s 2004 blog, Lin planking on a speed boat, and Yao Ming.
Deadspin found that when Jeremy Lin was 15, he posted pictures of himself imitating the headband styles of various NBA players
