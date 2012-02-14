Here Are 10 Strange Jeremy Lin Stories That You Missed Over The Weekend

Tony Manfred
jeremy lin in a postgame interview

Photo: YouTube

Jeremy Lin is the biggest thing since sliced Tebow.As a result, the Internet has spit out lots of strange, wacky, and oddly intriguing Lin anecdotes left and right over the last few days.

The ones you missed involve weird pictures from Lin’s 2004 blog, Lin planking on a speed boat, and Yao Ming.

Deadspin found that when Jeremy Lin was 15, he posted pictures of himself imitating the headband styles of various NBA players

Source: Deadspin

Fox Sports writer Jason Whitlock wrote a racist tweet about Lin, then apologized for it

Someone is selling Jeremy Lin's middle-school yearbook for $5,000

Here's the listing >>

Jeremy Lin talks to Yao Ming after every game

Source: New York Daily News

Floyd Mayweather says everyone is obsessed with Jeremy Lin because he's Asian

Source: Floyd Mayweather

Source: Deadspin

Landry Fields tweeted a picture of the couch Jeremy Lin slept on one time

Spike Lee sent a text to Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson to thank him for cutting Lin

Source: Yahoo!

Source: Big Lead Sports

Jeremy Lin has 600,000 more followers on Chinese Twitter (Weibo) than he does Twitter

Source: The New Yorker

More Linsanity

LINSANITY! 10 Things You Need To Know About Jeremy Lin >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.