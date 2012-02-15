Why Hasn't ESPN Had An Absurd Jeremy Lin SportsCenter Yet?

Photo: YouTube

Jeremy Lin.Two words that have taken over our sports consciousness over the last week or so.



Despite Lin’s unbelievable story and unlikely ascension, he has yet to receive ESPN’s biggest honour: an entire hour of SportsCenter dedicated to him.

The last time an athlete took over the news cycle as prominently as Lin has was when the most polarising quarterback EVER, Tim Tebow, reigned supreme.

Tebow was essentially a miracle worker, as he kept on winning despite the odds or the presumed-to-be much better teams he faced.

Everyone went absolutely bonkers over Tebow and ESPN obliged: devoting a whole hour of SportsCenter to the Denver Broncos quarterback not just once, but twice.

Of course Tebowmania couldn’t last forever, so we entered a nearly month-long period where if it wasn’t for the NFL playoffs or Super Bowl, who knows what would have filled ESPN’s airtime?

Enter Jeremy Lin, who like Tebow is a devout Christian with an underdog story. Lin even admits that he looks up to Tebow.

He’s also an extremely likable nerd who drives stock prices upward and turned the laughingstock New York Knicks into an actual entertaining basketball product.

Most importantly, and completely different from Tebow, Jeremy Lin is a VERY good player. And it doesn’t look fluky. At all.

So what gives Bristol? When will we get our Jeremy Lin SportsCenter?

There’s plenty of material out there.

Skip Bayless can be pro-Lin, while Stephen A. Smith counters with his anti-Lin. Tim Legler can wax poetically as he breaks down film of Lin’s masterful play making skills. Jalen Rose can try out a new catch phrase as he ignores the highlights he’s supposed to be breaking down. Must we go on?

We’ll even give you these 50 Jeremy Lin puns you can use to fill out those 3600 seconds.

Again, when will ESPN give us Lin-centre?

