Jeremy Lin Is On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated

All it took was five great games for Jeremy Lin to land the cover of our nation’s sports magazine of record.



Here’s what Terry McDonell, editor of the Sports Illustrated Group, gave the New York Daily News as the magazine’s reasoning for jumping on the LINSANITY bandwagon:

“Jeremy Lin has done more in these past five games to captivate a fan base than any player in NBA history – and not just with his historic statistics. Look at what’s going on in this city.”

Lin’s cover might get lost in all the Kate Upton-swimsuit hoopla, or it may just be SI’s biggest newsstands sales week EVER.

Here’s the Lin cover in all its glory:

Photo: @SINow

