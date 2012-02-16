Spanish Linquisition: Jeremy Lin Is Destroying The NBA Players Who Posed For A Racist Photo At The 2008 Olympics

The Spanish national basketball team caused a stir at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing by posing for an ad in La Marca where they all made extremely racist “slanty-eyes” gestures.



Now, player by player, karma is coming back to bite them in the form of Jeremy Lin. He beat Pau Gasol’s Lakers last Friday, Ricky Rubio’s Timberwoves last Saturday, and Jose Calderon’s Raptors last night.

Reddit user slyguy183 drew up an awesome red X photoshop (below), and last night Jacob Calo coined the term “Spanish Linquisition” — which might be the greatest Jeremy Lin pun of all time.

The only players from the ’08 Spain team left in the NBA are Rudy Fernandez (Nuggets) and Marc Gasol (Grizzlies). Luckily for them, they won’t meet Lin and the Knicks this year.

Photo: Illustration by Reddit user SlyGuy183

