Joining a rare list of great athletes, Jeremy Lin is on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the second week in a row.



But maybe even more interesting is the lack of silly puns used by SI along with the picture. In fact, Lin’s last name doesn’t even appear in the cover headline at all.

Of course, there was a lot of controversy in the last week over the use of racially insensitive puns in reference to Lin. In addition, Sports Illustrated took some heat from a lot of sports fans over SI’s use of a Twitter hashtag “#SILinsanity” on last week’s cover, in an attempt to try to capitalise on Lin’s popularity.

So maybe it was a good thing that SI just avoided Lin’s last name this week…

Photo: SI.com

