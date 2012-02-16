This Chart Is The Reason Knicks Fans Should Doubt Jeremy Lin

Tony Manfred

Jeremy Lin’s sensational rise hasn’t come without some faults. More specifically, he’s not a great three-point shooter and he’s way less effective when he’s forced to go to his left.

Below is a shot chart of Lin’s 2011-12 season from Basketball-Reference.com. As you can see, Lin shoots the vast majority of his shots, even at the rim, from the right side of the floor.

In the last two games, both the T-wolves and Raptors doubled him when he tried to drive right off the pick and roll. As a result, he has taken much more difficult shots and turned the ball over a bunch.

So what’s the big deal with this chart?

It shows that Lin is, at some level, predictable. And once you become predictable, NBA defenses will catch on and stop you.

For comparison’s sake. Here are the shot charts for some of the league’s best point guards. Notice how the distribution has no real pattern.

Derrick Rose:

Chris Paul:

Ty Lawson:

Jrue Holiday:

