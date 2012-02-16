This Chart Is The Reason Knicks Fans Should Doubt Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin’s sensational rise hasn’t come without some faults. More specifically, he’s not a great three-point shooter and he’s way less effective when he’s forced to go to his left.
Below is a shot chart of Lin’s 2011-12 season from Basketball-Reference.com. As you can see, Lin shoots the vast majority of his shots, even at the rim, from the right side of the floor.
In the last two games, both the T-wolves and Raptors doubled him when he tried to drive right off the pick and roll. As a result, he has taken much more difficult shots and turned the ball over a bunch.
So what’s the big deal with this chart?
It shows that Lin is, at some level, predictable. And once you become predictable, NBA defenses will catch on and stop you.
Photo: Basketball-Reference.com
For comparison’s sake. Here are the shot charts for some of the league’s best point guards. Notice how the distribution has no real pattern.
Derrick Rose:
Photo: Basketball-Reference.com
Chris Paul:
Photo: Basketball-Reference.com
Ty Lawson:
Photo: Basketball-Reference.com
Jrue Holiday:
Photo: Basketball-Reference.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.