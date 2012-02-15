Jeremy Lin Says His Unbelievable Run Has Been 'A Miracle From God'

Photo: YouTube

Jeremy Lin credited a bit of divine intervention for his incredible rise to stardom during a media session with a throng of reporters Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News.”If you look back at my story, doesn’t matter where you look, but God’s fingerprints are all over the place where there have been a lot of things that had to happen that I couldn’t control.”



And there’s definitely some truth to the fact that almost everything leading up to Lin’s rise has been out of his control.

As he kept getting questions fired his way, Lin simply went back to the only reason he could think of.

“I think it’s a miracle from God,” Lin said. “That’s how I would describe it. Because obviously I don’t think anybody expected this to happen the way it happened.”

