Here's What Jeremy Lin REALLY Says About American Society

Photo: NBATV and commons.wikimedia.org

Linsanity is cooling off, but the race to explain how Jeremy Lin represents longstanding issues within American society is just beginning.Two weeks ago, Bloomberg Businessweek set the bar high, writing, “The rise of the Knicks’ phenom represents more than winning basketball games: hope for American innovation.”





This week, both The New Yorker and Reuters took a stab at which business trends Lin’s rise represents.

1. James Surowiecki wrote an article called “Linjustice” for The New Yorker about how Jeremy Lin represents of the tendency of American businesses to reward and punish people because of the way they look.

2. Jack And Suzy Welch wrote a column called “Jeremy Lin: Lessons from the Lin-sanity” for Reuters arguing that Jeremy Lin epitomizes how bureaucracy discriminates against people with a lack of experience, so bosses should give more young underlings a chance.

So there you have it.

Five other business things Lin probably represents:

The death of the labour union. The cultural significance of casual Friday. The importance of first impressions in a three-part interview. Computers. The latent socialism of the minimum wage.

Part One >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.