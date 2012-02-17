This Knicks Fan Hopes To Make $60,000 On A Jeremy Lin Rookie Card

This could be worth $65,000.

Photo: Ebay

Yair Rozmaryn dropped $1,000 on an autographed Jeremy Lin rookie card last week.But now that Linsanity is full swing, he’s hoping to flip it for a five-figure profit.



He listed the card at $12,000 on Ebay today, but told us that he expects the bidding to finish in the “$30,000 to $65,000 range.”

Rozmaryn is 29 and lives on the Upper West Side. He’s a Knicks fan and season ticket holder, but said the sentimental value of keeping the card pales in comparison to cash he could make off of it.

He said he thought about buying the card after Lin’s break-out game against the Nets on Feb. 4, but ultimately waited until after the Utah game two nights later to pull the trigger. Since then, the “base value” for Lin rookie cards has gone from $180 to over $2,000.

“I think it’s a good time [to sell],” he told us, not concerned that Lin could reach an even higher level of popularity in the coming weeks.

Rozmaryn works for an I.T. company, and describes card collecting as a “hobby.”

By the time his auction closes next week, it could be a very lucrative hobby.

