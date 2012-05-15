The Toronto Raptors Are Seriously Interested In Signing Jeremy Lin

Photo: AP Images

The Toronto Raptors are seriously interested in bringing Jeremy Lin and all of his marketing power up north, according to a New York Daily News report (via CBS Sports).They like him and what he’d do for their attendance, but Toronto would have to “back-load” an offer to the restricted free agent, paying him gazillions in the final couple of years of a deal, and hope that the Knicks would not match.



The same report states it’s a forgone conclusion the Knicks will match any offer, no matter how many millions are thrown on the back end of it.

As we’ve said before, high marketability and all, any team considering Lin needs to figure out if he’s actually as good as he played this past season or if he’s simply a flash in the pan.

Which means that if the Knicks match an offer, they’ll be left with yet another terrible contract in a few years.

Terrible in that it hampers their financial flexibility going forward (see: Anthony, Carmelo and Stoudemire, Amar’e) and could end up going down with the likes of Eddy Curry and Jerome James as one of the absolute worst contracts in NBA history.

