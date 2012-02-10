Business Linsider Presents: The 50 Best Jeremy Lin Puns

Photo: YouTube

Everyone on the internet has been going crazy with Jeremy Lin puns.So inspired by the pun masters at The Basketball Jones, here are 50 puns on the name of the league’s newest sensation: Jeremy Lin.



Feel free to linclude your own puns in the comments.

Websites

1. Business Linsider

2. The Linternet

3. Linterest

Movies

4. Linker Linlor Loldier Spy

5. The Curious Case Of BenjaLin Button

6. Lost In TranslatLin

7. Al-Lin and the Chipmunks

Countries

8. GreenLind

Rich people

9. WarLin Buffet

Jersey Shore characters

10. Linny

Actors

11. Jack NichoLin

12. Lin-am Neeson

13. Lin Deisel (via Trey Kerby of TBJ)

Masters golf tournament taglines

14. A traditi-Lin unlike anyother

Classes at Harvard

15. Lintroductory Microeconomics

Games

16. Car-Lin San Diego

Toys

17. LincLin logs.

Music

18. “Linsane In The Membrane”

19. “RolLin In The Deep” by Adele

20. Arcade Fire frontman, Lin Butler

Presidents

21. Grover Clevelind

22. Lindon B. Johnson

Presidential vetos

23. Lin-item veto

Presidental speeches

24. State Of The Un-Lin

Parts of The Constitution

25. The Linterestate Commerce Clause

Literature/books

26. Linto The Wild

27. Lin Cold Blood

28. Tam-Lin

29. The I-Lind

30. Linony Snicket’s Series Of Unfortunate Events

31. Lin Down So Long, It Looks Like Up To Me

Sicknesses babies get

32. Linner-ear infection

New-World Civilizations

33. The Lincans

International sports organisations

34. The Linternational Olympic Committee

People who don’t recycle

35. Linner bugs

Words

36. Lincredible

37. Linconsolable (via Will Leitch of NY Mag)

38. Linconsiderate (via Seth Rosenthal of SBNation)

39. Lincongruent

40. Lineptitude

41. Lintervention

Disasters

42. The Lindenberg Disaster

Actresses on The West Wing

43. AllisLin Janney

Herbal supplement

44. Linseng

Sayings and/or catch phrases

45. All we do is Lin, Lin, Lin no matter what

46. “Lin-ing”

47. Adding linsult to linjury

48. Every man dies. Not every man really Lins

49. Next of Lin

50. Played him like a vioLin.

