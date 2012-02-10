Business Linsider Presents: The 50 Best Jeremy Lin Puns

Photo: YouTube
Everyone on the internet has been going crazy with Jeremy Lin puns.So inspired by the pun masters at The Basketball Jones, here are 50 puns on the name of the league’s newest sensation: Jeremy Lin.
Feel free to linclude your own puns in the comments.
Websites
1. Business Linsider
2. The Linternet
3. Linterest
Movies
4. Linker Linlor Loldier Spy
5. The Curious Case Of BenjaLin Button
6. Lost In TranslatLin
7. Al-Lin and the Chipmunks
Countries
8. GreenLind
Rich people
9. WarLin Buffet
Jersey Shore characters
10. Linny
Actors
11. Jack NichoLin
12. Lin-am Neeson
13. Lin Deisel (via Trey Kerby of TBJ)
Masters golf tournament taglines
14. A traditi-Lin unlike anyother
Classes at Harvard
15. Lintroductory Microeconomics
Games
16. Car-Lin San Diego
Toys
17. LincLin logs.
Music
18. “Linsane In The Membrane”
19. “RolLin In The Deep” by Adele
20. Arcade Fire frontman, Lin Butler
Presidents
21. Grover Clevelind
22. Lindon B. Johnson
Presidential vetos
23. Lin-item veto
Presidental speeches
24. State Of The Un-Lin
Parts of The Constitution
25. The Linterestate Commerce Clause
Literature/books
26. Linto The Wild
27. Lin Cold Blood
28. Tam-Lin
29. The I-Lind
30. Linony Snicket’s Series Of Unfortunate Events
31. Lin Down So Long, It Looks Like Up To Me
Sicknesses babies get
32. Linner-ear infection
New-World Civilizations
33. The Lincans
International sports organisations
34. The Linternational Olympic Committee
People who don’t recycle
35. Linner bugs
Words
36. Lincredible
37. Linconsolable (via Will Leitch of NY Mag)
38. Linconsiderate (via Seth Rosenthal of SBNation)
39. Lincongruent
40. Lineptitude
41. Lintervention
Disasters
42. The Lindenberg Disaster
Actresses on The West Wing
43. AllisLin Janney
Herbal supplement
44. Linseng
Sayings and/or catch phrases
45. All we do is Lin, Lin, Lin no matter what
46. “Lin-ing”
47. Adding linsult to linjury
48. Every man dies. Not every man really Lins
49. Next of Lin
50. Played him like a vioLin.
Feel free to linclude your own puns in the comments below…
