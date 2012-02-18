Report: Nike Set To Roll Out Jeremy Lin Campaign And Sneaker

Photo: YouTube

With his marketability at an all-time high, Nike is set to release a new ad campaign centered around Jeremy Lin, according to a report from ABC News.Estimates of Lin’s economic impact begin at tens of millions of dollars, and reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars, especially if he continues to perform at a high level.



Basketball sneakers blog Counter Kicks also ran a story earlier this week stating that Nike has a signature “Lin” shoe in the works as well.

The shoes are rumoured to be a personalised version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 he’s been wearing this whole time.

Lin already has an existing shoe deal with Nike, as his agent Roger Montgomery mentioned in an interview with CNBC’s Darren Rovell earlier today. (Note: shoe companies have deals with virtually every NBA player.)

Lin’s new Nike campaign would not be his first with the shoe company, he appeared in a spot for their “Sportswear” line before the 2011-12 season got underway while still a member of the Golden State Warriors. This will certainly receive much more attention, however.

