WATCH: Jeremy Lin And The New York Knicks Just Announced Their Presence With Authority

Jeremy Lin’s first three games as the New York Knicks go-to point guard were fun. But there were still doubts considering two of the wins came against the New Jersey Nets and Washington Wizards who are a combined 13-40.



So Lin’s first true test came tonight against Los Angeles Lakers and a Kobe Bryant that hates being second-fiddle to anybody. But in the end, it was Lin who was the aggressor and put up a career-high 38 points, leading the Knicks to a 92-85 win over the Lakers.

It has been a long time coming, but the Garden is finally relevant again. And when the Garden is rocking, there is nothing like it in sports.

Here is a highlight reel of Lin from last night. The most electric play of the night, a spin-o-rama around Derek Fisher, comes at the 2:30 mark…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.