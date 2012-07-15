ATHLETE TWEET OF THE WEEK: Jeremy Lin Burns His Teammate For Posing Naked

Good stuff this week from our favourite transcendent international basketball phenomenon, Jeremy Lin.



When Tyson Chandler got butt naked for ESPN’s Body Issue, Lin burned him with a white-hot pop culture reference, tweeting, “Why is magic mike holding a basketball?!?!?”

Props to Lin for, 1) making a legitimately funny Magic Mike joke without being offensive, and, 2) going heavy on the exclamation points and question marks for emphasis.

Photo: @JLin7

