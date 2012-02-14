Shares Of MSG Are Going Berserk Due To Jeremy Lin

Photo: YouTube

LINSANITY can add one more notch to its belt: driving stock prices upward.Shares in Madison Square Garden Co., which owns the New York Knicks, have gone up 6.2 per cent since Jeremy Lin was inserted into the starting lineup and the Knicks embarked on a five game winning streak, according to Bloomberg (via Larry Brown Sports).



Bloomberg also reports that Lin’s number 17 jersey has been the top seller at NBA.com in that time span.

