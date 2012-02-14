Has Jeremy Lin Gone From His Brother's Couch To Westchester County In A Week?

Photo: YouTube

The myth of Jeremy Lin grew last week when we learned that he has been sleeping on his brother’s couch because he doesn’t have a place in New York City yet.But now he’s moving up to … Westchester?



The Knicks sensation has been offered the keys to the apartment of current Golden State Warriors forward David Lee, according to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle.

We’re guessing that Simmons is referring to Lee’s White Plains condo — the one close to the Knicks’ practice facility that Amar’e Stoudemire sub-leased last season.

But Lin might not need to rely on the hospitality of others anymore.

The New York Post is reports that he’s searching for a place of his own near Greenburgh, NY.

It’d be a bit of a controversial move if the city’s newest, biggest star chose to settle down in the ‘burbs. But it’d also be positively Linesque.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.