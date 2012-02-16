A Random Dude With Zero Connection To Jeremy Lin Wants To Make Money From LINSANITY

Photo: YouTube

Both the New York Knicks and the NBA are making some decent coin from the Jeremy Lin craze.So it’s only natural that someone with absolutely no connection to the Knicks surprising star tries to cash in on the madness.



Two people have filed trademark applications for the term “Linsanity,” according to Bloomberg (via CBS Sports).

Although one of the trademark filers is a former high school coach of Lin’s who already registered the domain names linsanity.com and thejeremylinshow.com, the other is just a guy out in California interested in selling some hats and T-shirts.

The man is of Taiwanese-American descent and claims to be “very proud of Jeremy,” if that’s to be believed.

An attorney specializing in trademarks told Bloomberg the requests have little chance of being granted.

“This looks like a bad-faith attempt to profit from Jeremy Lin’s recent acclaim,” he said of the trademark applications.

Considering that Lin’s newfound fame has afforded him a spanking new pad, we’re pretty sure these two would likely have a tough legal fight on their hands if their applications were actually approved.

