This Is The Exact Date When The Knicks Linning Streak Will End

Thursday, February 23, 2012On that fateful day the New York Knicks visit what is sure to be their toughest competition during this incredible run, the Miami Heat.

But before we explain why the Jeremy Lin-fused winning streak will come to a close in South Beach, here’s the rundown of the Knicks’ games before then.

New York has four home games before they head south. They play the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, and Atlanta Hawks.

New Orleans has only won six games and is absolutely atrocious. New York will handle them easily on Friday, like they did Sacramento on Wednesday. Winning streak goes to eight games.

Sunday’s nationally televised tilt versus Dallas won’t faze these Knicks. Carmelo Anthony might even be back by then. Lin already stepped up big against another western conference foe, the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll do it again en route to a ninth straight win.

A 99-92 win against New Jersey fuelled by Lin’s 25 points off the bench is what got the ball rolling two weeks ago. The Knicks will beat the Nets on Monday and extend it to 10 games.

Then the Hawks come to town on Wednesday. Atlanta is in a bit of a rut right now, having lost five of their last eight games. They have tough road games against Portland and Chicago leading up to the showdown at MSG. Forget it. Knicks keep it going with Lin dishing it off to a healthy and rejuvenated Melo on their way to 11 consecutive victories.

Which brings us to the highly anticipated matchup against Miami’s Big Three. It’s one thing to keep the likes of Kobe, Deron Williams, or Dirk in check. It’s a wholly different animal trying to contain both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, while having to deal with Chris Bosh as well. Plus the Heat are mowing people down with ease.

All good things must come to an end. A Linsane 11-1 run will leave New York with a record of 19-16 with the potential of surpassing Boston for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Looks like that SI Cover curse won’t come to fruition, lest we get a second issue of Sports Lin-ustrated next week.

