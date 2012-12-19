Jeremy Lin Stopped Struggling And Torched The Knicks In His Return To The Garden

Photo: NBAtv

During warmups and following his first basket of the night, Knicks fans cheered the return of Jeremy Lin to Madison Square Garden. But as the night progressed, those cheers to turned to boos as he was torching his former team.In fact, the Rockets blew out the Knicks thanks in large part to what was Lin’s best road game of the season and his third best game overall according to Game Score, a stat that measure a player’s overall performance (via Basketball-Reference.com).



Lin scored 22 points, going 9-15 from the floor, and added eight assists and two steals. It was just his third 20-point game of the season, producing a GameScore of 18.7. His only better performances this season came during the Rockets overtime loss to the Spurs (38 pts, 8 asst) and a win over the Raptors (16 pts, 10 asst, 3 steals).

Lin has yet to find any consistency with the Rockets (he had one of his worst games of the season the night before). But he has shown that he is still capable of being a big-time producer. Maybe that would change if he could just play the Knicks more often.

