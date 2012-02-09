Linsanity Is Causing Knicks Ticket Prices To Skyrocket

Photo: AP Images

The excitement over Jeremy Lin’s last two games is leading New York Knicks fans to go absolutely bonkers.So much so, that secondary market ticket prices for the team’s next two home games have gone up significantly (via PBT), according to the New York Post.



Lin’s rapid rise from benchwarmer to crowd favourite also stoked a 13-per cent spike in average prices for the game against Kobe Bryant’s club, to $312.51 from $276.39, and bump of 36 per cent for next Wednesday’s more affordable matchup against the Hornets ($89 to $121).

Still don’t know who this Jeremy Lin character is? Check out his unlikely story >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.