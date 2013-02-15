Jeremy Lin Got Kicked In The Stomach On Purpose During The Rockets-Clippers Game

Jeremy Lin has had some trouble in Houston this season.



He’s not used to playing off the ball, and the emergence of ball-dominant superstar James Harden has forced Lin to figure out how to succeed as a spot-up shooter.

It’s been rough at times.

Last night, Clippers centre Ryan Hollins literally kicked Lin while he was down on the last game before the All-Star break — booting him in the stomach after he was fouled near halfcourt.

Hollins got a flagrant foul in the play. Let’s hope this is rock bottom for Lin and he plays well in the second half of the season (via Big Lead):

Here’s a crude close-up version:

