Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Screenshot from Sports Illustrated
Linsanity.It has been sweeping the nation for two weeks now, and we don’t see an end in sight.
Lin is a clear winner this week. But so is the 19-year-old girl who snagged the cover of the Swimsuit Issue, and an NBA-er who’s heading to the Knicks.
A former NBA player, however, is broke, even though he made more than $150 million throughout his career.
Kate Upton, only 19-years-old, took the country by storm this week when she landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Upton, who was romantically linked with Mark Sanchez, wouldn't give anyone a straight answer when they asked if she and the quarterback were dating.
The Cubes gave $40,000 to a Dallas St. Patrick's Day parade.
Why? So people could get really drunk:
'I just thought it would be fair that people should be able to kill as many brain cells on Greenville Avenue as I have in my life. I passed out in many of booths there. I said if I have lost enough brain cells there, everybody will get that opportunity, too,' Cubes told a local Dallas news station.
Finally released from the clutches of China, JR Smith is back in the US and just signed with the Knicks.
The CNBC sports business reporter asked Kate Upton to be his Valentine on TV. She rejected him.
LBJ told a Cleveland newspaper that he wouldn't rule out coming back to the Cavaliers one day.
He should just never talk about The Decision or anything related to The Decision for a while.
Floyd tweeted that Jeremy Lin is only getting so much publicity because he's Asian.
Not a good look.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.