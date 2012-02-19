Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Screenshot from Sports Illustrated

Linsanity.It has been sweeping the nation for two weeks now, and we don’t see an end in sight.



Lin is a clear winner this week. But so is the 19-year-old girl who snagged the cover of the Swimsuit Issue, and an NBA-er who’s heading to the Knicks.

A former NBA player, however, is broke, even though he made more than $150 million throughout his career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.