Jeremy Lin Is Still Crashing On Couches

Last year we learned Jeremy Lin was sleeping on his brother’s couch.



And it seems even now, after so much fame, and earning millions, Lin still prefers crashing on his buddies’ couches to renting a hotel room.

Lin’s new Houston Rockets teammate Chandler Parsons tweeted a text he got from Lin this weekend, via SportsGrid:

Nice to see the money and fame hasn’t changed a thing.

