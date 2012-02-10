Jeremy Lin Is Inspired By Tim Tebow

Photo: YouTube and AP Images

We’ve already given you a few simple examples of how New York Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin shares quite a bit in common with everyone’s favourite quarterback, Tim Tebow.Specifically, their religious beliefs and the crazy search traffic they both generate.



But now we have confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth (via CBS Sports). Lin was asked what kind of inspiration he draws from Tebow during an interview with 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, which is where he’s from.

“Actually a lot of inspiration just because he’s such a polarising figure but I think the things he says in interviews, his approach to the game is just unbelievable and I respect him so much. I want to be able to do some of the things that he does in terms of the amount of charity work and the non-profit work, and the way he impacts people off the field. I think that is what is most inspiring to me about him.”

And yes, we understand that a Jeremy Lin quote about Tim Tebow may very well just break the internet. So we now anxiously await Tebow’s response with bated breath.

