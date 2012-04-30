Jeremy Lin Might Try And Come Back From Injury To Save The Knicks' Season

Photo: YouTube

Jeremy Lin says he could be back in time for game four of the first round against the Miami Heat this Sunday, according to multiple reports.Lin says he’s caught playoff fever and is doing his best to be back sooner than expected:



“I’m going to evaluate at the end of the week and see how I feel. Hopefully I’ll feel good. Every time I come into the gym, the playoff atmosphere is unbelievable.”

It’s only been four weeks since Lin had knee surgery. He was supposed to be out the entire first round, which looks about as far as the Knicks will go this year after getting blasted by the Heat in Game 1.

Knicks head coach Mike Woodson, who previously ruled out an early return from Lin, is sounding a bit more optimistic too.

“He was out shooting. He went through some of our scripted offence, which was nice to see. Again, he’s day to day. I don’t know when he’s coming back.”

The Knicks are in desperate need of guard help. Or any help for that matter.

They’ve lost Iman Shumpert for the rest of the year after he tore his ACL in game one in Miami. Lin’s replacement, Baron Davis, was also suffering from a bad back after the game.

