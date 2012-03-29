Jeremy Lin Had Lunch With The Ex-ESPN Editor Who Wrote The Infamous 'Chink In The armour' Headline Yesterday

Photo: TheBigLead.com

Anthony Federico, the former ESPN editor who got fired for writing the racially insensitive “Chink In The armour” headline for a Jeremy Lin story last month, is getting his shot at redemption.Federico had lunch with Lin in Manhattan yesterday, and apparently it was Lin’s idea, Newsday reports.



According to Newsday, one of Lin’s family members e-mailed Federico to set up the meeting.

The two talked about their joint Christian faith and Lin’s knee injury. They only talked about the racist headline for “three minutes,” Federico says.

Even if Federico meant no racial malice with his headline, ESPN certainly had grounds to fire him because of negligence. But he has said and done the right things in the aftermath, and this meeting will only further help repair his image.

