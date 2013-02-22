Jeremy Lin's First Technical Foul Cost Him '4000 Tacos'

Cork Gaines

Jeremy Lin had a pretty good game last night, combining with James Harden to score 75 points. But he was also upset over a trade that shook up the roster and later received his first career technical foul.

Well, the technical apparently left Lin bummed. He explained why on Twitter…

Perfect. And at the same time, he has now challenged both McDonalds and Jack in the Box to fight over him for an endorsement deal.

