Jeremy Lin's Adorable Grandma Doesn't Like The Way Defenders Bully Her Grandson

Just when we thought the Jeremy Lin story had no new angles to it our nation’s newspaper of record sends a reporter to Taiwan to spend some time with an 85-year-old family member of his.Lin’s grandmother spoke to the New York Times about what it is like to see her grandson take hold of the basketball world.



And in typical cute granny fashion, she provided us with a few gems that can only be summed up with a long “aww.”

Her reaction to Lin getting knocked down or roughed up by defenders:

“I don’t know too much about basketball, but this is not how it should be done — why do they do it?”

Her understanding of the way the game of basketball works:

“I only know when Jeremy puts the ball in the basket he has done a good thing.”

How closely she follows Lin’s career through the many tapes she’s been sent over the years:

“My grandson would say, ‘Did you see the films?’ and I hadn’t, but I would tell him I did.”

What she does to stay so even keel during such exciting times:

Jeremy Lin’s grandmother and uncle have agreed that they will only watch delayed broadcasts of Jeremy Lin’s games, after she has been told the outcome. The reason, Lin Chu said, was simple: she needs to limit stress.

