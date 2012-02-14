ANSWERED: All The Simple Jeremy Lin Questions You're Too Embarrassed To Ask

Photo: AP Images

If you live in New York and want to be involved in any sort of conversation this week, you need to know who Jeremy Lin is. So we drew a Lin FAQ to get you up to speed.Who is Jeremy Lin?



The Asian-American Harvard graduate who is now the starting point guard for the Knicks.

When did he get popular?

Two weekends ago, when he come off the bench and scored 25 points against the Nets. And now he starts.

So now he’s doing good?

Yeah, he’s been the fifth-best player in the league since last week.

Why is everyone freaking out about him?

Mostly because he’s an underdog. And he come out of nowhere to dominate, which is rare.

Is he Tim Tebow?

No. Tebow played bad, and Lin is playing good. But they’re both super Christian.

Uh-oh, how Christian?

Not in-your-face at all.

Is he cool?

It seems like it. He slept on his brother’s couch until he got good because he didn’t have an apartment yet.

Aw I like him.

Yup.

How is he so good?

He’s a good passer and runs the pick-and-roll really well.

The what?

Pick-and-roll. It’s this play the Knicks just run over and over again. Don’t worry about it. Just know that he’s good and not in a gimmicky way.

Was he always this good?

Probably not.

How old is he?

23.

Is he going to go back to being bad?

He won’t disappear. But he’s not going to average 25 points per game for the rest of his life.

When does he play next?

Tomorrow night against the Raptors.

What channel?

MSG, which you probably don’t get because Time Warner Cable stinks.

Ugh.

